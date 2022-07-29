State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of HF Sinclair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DINO. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DINO opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.53. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,038.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,038.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.