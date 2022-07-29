State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,918 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Sunrun worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 130.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,928. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.