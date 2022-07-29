Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stake Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,921 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Murphy Oil worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $10,677,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 300,375 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 269,942 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,528,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,761,000 after acquiring an additional 238,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,498 shares of company stock worth $12,204,359. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

MUR opened at $33.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 2.60.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

