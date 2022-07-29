State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.65 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,219 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

