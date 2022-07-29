State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.68 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Wix.com worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Wix.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,321,000 after buying an additional 323,779 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after buying an additional 637,351 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 760,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,018,000 after buying an additional 171,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,384,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,900,000 after buying an additional 239,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Benchmark began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.94.

Wix.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WIX stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.45. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $307.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

