Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 890.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 418.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Energizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Energizer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $29.81 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

