Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $492,000 Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

