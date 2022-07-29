Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 2,936 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 2,936 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,021,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,221,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 808 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,484.00.

On Monday, July 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,200 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $204,424.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 4,489 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,458.31.

On Wednesday, June 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $445,500.00.

On Monday, June 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 6,774 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,353.00.

On Friday, June 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,851 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,584.50.

On Tuesday, May 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,944 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,384.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 35,841 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $349,449.75.

On Monday, May 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 40,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,506 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $568,192.50.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

ALTG stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ALTG shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

