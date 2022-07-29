Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Daniel C. Bartok Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,605.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOR stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.85. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.80 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Forestar Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.