KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Gap Down to $18.35

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $17.70. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 570 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $594.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52.
KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 189,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 146,072 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth $767,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 25,131 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile
KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.
