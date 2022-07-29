KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Gap Down to $18.35

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $17.70. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 570 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 189,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 146,072 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth $767,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 25,131 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.