ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Raymond James

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.05.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.95.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

