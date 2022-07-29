Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT Raised to $16.00 at UBS Group

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of HTLD opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 91,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

