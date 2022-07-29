Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director James R. Larson II Buys 800 Shares

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) Director James R. Larson II bought 800 shares of Ames National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.13 per share, for a total transaction of $17,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ATLO opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. Ames National Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $200.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ames National by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Ames National during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

