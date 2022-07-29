Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT) Director Peter David Rands Buys 117,000 Shares of Stock

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) Director Peter David Rands bought 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,586,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,086,288.29.

Small Pharma Price Performance

Shares of DMT opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Small Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$41.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Small Pharma Company Profile

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, develops short-acting psychedelics for the treatment of mental health conditions. The company's lead product candidate is SPL026, a treatment for depressive disorder that is in Phase IIa trial. Its preclinical product candidates include SPL028 and SPL029 tryptamine analogues; and SPL801, an oral formulation of 6 -hydroxynorketamine.

