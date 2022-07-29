Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director William C. Bryant III Buys 1,195 Shares

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) Director William C. Bryant III bought 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,535.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,815. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group
Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
