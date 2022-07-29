Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director William C. Bryant III Buys 1,195 Shares

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) Director William C. Bryant III bought 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,535.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,815. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOTJ. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 246,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

