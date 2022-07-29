First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,680,000.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$61,875.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$43,750.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.67 per share, with a total value of C$53,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$51,150.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.85 per share, with a total value of C$98,500.00.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$9.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,196.67. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$8.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$198.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.63.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

