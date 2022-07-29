Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Insider Geoffrey (Geoff) Roberts Buys 35,000 Shares

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey (Geoff) Roberts purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.97 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$103,950.00 ($72,187.50).

Djerriwarrh Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

Get Djerriwarrh Investments alerts:

Djerriwarrh Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 7th. Djerriwarrh Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Djerriwarrh Investments Company Profile

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Djerriwarrh Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Djerriwarrh Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.