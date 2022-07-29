Argus Begins Coverage on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Argus began coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $77.89 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.