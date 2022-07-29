Argus Begins Coverage on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Argus began coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.64.
Oshkosh Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $77.89 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Trading of Oshkosh
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oshkosh (OSK)
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.