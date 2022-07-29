Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director Robert J. Clark Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Antero Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:AR opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 3.71. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

