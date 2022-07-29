Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director Katherine S. Zanotti Sells 4,608 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after buying an additional 1,203,450 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after buying an additional 827,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,139,000 after buying an additional 481,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

