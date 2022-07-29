Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) EVP Steven L. Fasman Sells 2,546 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $272,167.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,774.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT opened at $111.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Catalent

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,791,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after buying an additional 1,372,841 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,032,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after buying an additional 754,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.