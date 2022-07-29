Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) EVP Steven L. Fasman Sells 2,546 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $272,167.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,774.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Catalent Stock Performance
CTLT opened at $111.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $142.64.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Catalent
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,791,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after buying an additional 1,372,841 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,032,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after buying an additional 754,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
