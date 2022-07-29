PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 2,029 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,029 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $94,591.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,081,702 shares in the company, valued at $97,048,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,575 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $117,986.50.
- On Tuesday, July 12th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,707 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $75,056.79.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,206 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $94,725.64.
- On Monday, June 27th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,853 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $83,144.11.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $119,340.00.
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $166,060.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $196,596.00.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $111,202.02.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $177,498.80.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $174,862.00.
PC Connection Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $4,044,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 50.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 36,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
