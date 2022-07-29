PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 2,029 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,029 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $94,591.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,081,702 shares in the company, valued at $97,048,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PC Connection alerts:

On Tuesday, July 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,575 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $117,986.50.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,707 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $75,056.79.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,206 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $94,725.64.

On Monday, June 27th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,853 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $83,144.11.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $119,340.00.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $166,060.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $196,596.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $111,202.02.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $177,498.80.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $174,862.00.

PC Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $788.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $4,044,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 50.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 36,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.