Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Director Gary Torgow Buys 19,382 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HBAN stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 78,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,490,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

