Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) EVP Brandon John Moore Sells 3,000 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brandon John Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Brandon John Moore sold 286 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $14,300.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

