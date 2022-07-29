RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) SVP Edward W. Moore Sells 2,108 Shares of Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,985.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.27.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,827,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 7.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after buying an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in RPM International by 422.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 35,602 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.