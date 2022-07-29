Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO Alessandro Maselli Sells 816 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Catalent stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Catalent by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Catalent by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

