Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO Alessandro Maselli Sells 816 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Catalent Stock Up 2.3 %
Catalent stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Catalent by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Catalent by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
