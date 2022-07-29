Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 10,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $232,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $269,170.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 3,541 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $74,396.41.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Grant Pickering sold 5,451 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $114,743.55.

On Monday, May 16th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $263,010.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.49. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $27.44.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 579,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after buying an additional 368,157 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

