Cowen Trims Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Target Price to $500.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $545.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ROP. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $485.31.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $435.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.88. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

