Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised Shopify to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.08.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 287.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shopify has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,669.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 892.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,595.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

