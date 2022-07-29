MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading 5.8% Higher

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.53. 911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 202,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -76.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 58,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,143,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,691,000 after acquiring an additional 204,040 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,287,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,781 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,504,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,201,000 after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.