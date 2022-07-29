Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 3,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,045,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.70 and a quick ratio of 20.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

