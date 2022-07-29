Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 1.81 and last traded at 1.81. Approximately 7,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,235,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CORZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.37.

Core Scientific Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 2.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.18. The business had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 164.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 4,103,136.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,909,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately 127,419,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

