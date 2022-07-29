Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shot up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.61. 2,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 452,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vista Energy from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $741.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.48.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Vista Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $11,199,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Energy by 172.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,082,000 after buying an additional 981,075 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Vista Energy by 648.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 942,088 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,748,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

