T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 95,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,812,938 shares.The stock last traded at $138.92 and had previously closed at $133.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.39.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.92.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.