Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Trading 7.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock to $27.00. DA Davidson currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hanmi Financial traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65. 2,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 101,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 151,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,468,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 134.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.