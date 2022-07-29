ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 183,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,981,471 shares.The stock last traded at $47.49 and had previously closed at $45.39.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 634,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 225,142 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $15,114,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 151,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

