Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday. Approximately 10,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session's volume of 422,456 shares.The stock last traded at $4.61 and had previously closed at $4.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VVNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Vivint Smart Home Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $392.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period.

About Vivint Smart Home

(Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Read More

