NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 453,127 shares.The stock last traded at $5.89 and had previously closed at $5.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday.
NextDecade Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $890.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81.
Institutional Trading of NextDecade
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.