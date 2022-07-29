NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 453,127 shares.The stock last traded at $5.89 and had previously closed at $5.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $890.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NextDecade by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

