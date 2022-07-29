Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 362,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 13,547,018 shares.The stock last traded at $5.51 and had previously closed at $5.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 target price (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Credit Suisse Group Cuts Dividend

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,385,000 after buying an additional 1,527,516 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 1,055,281 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 446,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,114,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 438,965 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.