Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $119.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.02. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 717,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,487,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

