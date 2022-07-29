Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Thursday.

Epwin Group Price Performance

Shares of EPWN opened at GBX 76.32 ($0.92) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.23. The company has a market capitalization of £110.60 million and a P/E ratio of 861.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.14. Epwin Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.47).

Epwin Group Company Profile

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

