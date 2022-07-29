discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on discoverIE Group from GBX 920 ($11.08) to GBX 930 ($11.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

discoverIE Group Price Performance

discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 747 ($9.00) on Thursday. discoverIE Group has a one year low of GBX 586 ($7.06) and a one year high of GBX 1,274 ($15.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 681.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 762.89. The firm has a market cap of £713.06 million and a P/E ratio of 7,380.00.

discoverIE Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at discoverIE Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a GBX 7.45 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. This represents a yield of 1.09%. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is 103.50%.

In other news, insider Clive Watson bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($8.31) per share, with a total value of £19,837.50 ($23,900.60). In other news, insider Bruce Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 693 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £34,650 ($41,746.99). Also, insider Clive Watson bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($8.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,837.50 ($23,900.60). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,247.

About discoverIE Group

(Get Rating)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.