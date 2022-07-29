Epwin Group’s (EPWN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Epwin Group Stock Performance

LON:EPWN opened at GBX 76.32 ($0.92) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.23. Epwin Group has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.60 million and a PE ratio of 861.11.

Epwin Group Company Profile

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

