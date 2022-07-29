Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($90.82) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($84.69) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Kion Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of KGX stock opened at €40.91 ($41.74) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($83.49). The business’s 50 day moving average is €42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.52.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

