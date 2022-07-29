Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($95.92) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 6.5 %

SU opened at €134.72 ($137.47) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €120.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €136.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($77.90).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

