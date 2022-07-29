Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.78) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 393.75 ($4.74).

BAB stock opened at GBX 339.10 ($4.09) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 253.60 ($3.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 388.47 ($4.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 329.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 323.15.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

