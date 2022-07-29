Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.35) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on O2D. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.14) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.58) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

ETR:O2D opened at €2.56 ($2.61) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 37.56. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of €3.03 ($3.09).

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

