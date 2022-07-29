Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €105.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Puma Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €66.14 ($67.49) on Thursday. Puma has a 1 year low of €59.24 ($60.45) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($117.76). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and a PE ratio of 30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

