Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €180.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($121.43) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($95.92) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 6.5 %

SU stock opened at €134.72 ($137.47) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €120.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €136.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($77.90).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

