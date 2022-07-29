Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($185.71) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($144.90) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Airbus stock opened at €103.04 ($105.14) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €101.11 and a 200-day moving average of €106.21. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($102.01).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

